Griin Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to ansā

ansā, a pioneer in on-demand zero-pollution roasting, has completed an extensive rebranding campaign as a part of the company’s accelerated growth and vision. At the core of this rebranding process is a change of the company name to ansā and a revised company logo.

The new branding strategy is also driving work on the product’s design and user interface, thereby creating a fully cohesive brand identity across all mediums and assets.

Liz Sella Tunis, the Art Director who led the branding process, “Based on nonindustrial roasting, the logo symbolizes the new and natural way to roast coffee, celebrating natural motives, using soft shapes and the leaf of the true star – the coffee plant. The color palette and the visual language support the messaging of quality, freshness, sustainability, and transparency.” Said Liz.

The paradigm shift to nonindustrial coffee roasting enables ethically and directly sourced fresh premium coffee to directly reach the point of consumption, where it is roasted onsite to perfection. By doing so, ansā eliminates unnecessary transatlantic transportation and drastically reduces the waste and energy required for packaging, transportation, and roasting the coffee beans.

“We are thrilled to have found the best representation of who we are as a company. The new brand is the flag of the nonindustrial coffee revolution!” said Jonathan Scharf, Co-founder, and COO of ansā.

About ansā

ansā is a deep-tech startup and the pioneers of an innovative coffee roasting solution. ansā’s proprietary, patent-pending technology uses AI to orchestrate the perfect roasting of green coffee beans onsite. This patent-pending technology is the key to enabling nonindustrial coffee roasting with the highest quality of fresh coffee for consumers.

At scale, this solution has the potential of decentralizing the coffee supply chain, leading to a more balanced profit share for coffee producers and resellers, while dramatically improving various aspects of sustainability. The Israel-based company was founded by three experienced entrepreneurs with the vision of disrupting the coffee market by providing an innovative roasting solution, focusing initially on the office/workplace segment