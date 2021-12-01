bidmii announces $1M in pre-seed funding led by Scott McGillivray and the McGillivray Group

Home renovation technology company, bidmii, announces it has raised $1 million to bring their renovation marketplace to homeowners, contractors, realtors and landlords across Ontario.

“bidmii brings the fragmented renovation industry together to make home renovation challenges/horror stories/nightmares a thing of the past ,” said Jon Christensen, CEO of bidmii. “With bidmii, homeowners can easily hire reliable and trusted contractors to complete their projects, while contractors can efficiently connect with qualified homeowners, allowing them to focus on getting the job done.”

Canadian entrepreneur, investor, and HGTV host Scott McGillivray, led the round with participation from Tom Newton (Shopify), Andre Belisle (Home Hardware), and others. This investment brings the company’s total funding to $1.5 million dollars.

“Marketplaces have already transformed so many of the industries in our day to day lives, from food delivery, to transportation, and vacation rentals,” said Scott McGillivray. The home renovation industry generates $80 billion dollars annually in Canada alone. “It’s easy to see the huge potential that bidmii has to better connect and ease the pain points for both homeowners and contractors. This industry is vastly underserved and it’s time for its own face-lift.”

“The bidmii team has developed a compelling solution with a scalable tech stack to improve the renovation experience for homeowners while eliminating unnecessary expenses for contractors,” said Tom Newton, VP of Engineering, Shopify. “With their aggressive development pipeline, there is a clear path for bidmii to become the de facto lead generator and payment processor for renovation contractors.”

Andrew McGillivray, President of the McGillivray Group, and Tom Newton, Vice President of Engineering at Shopify, will also join bidmii’s Advisory Board.

About Bidmii International Inc.

bidmii is a community where homeowners can easily hire reliable and trusted contractors to complete



their projects; and contractors can easily connect with qualified homeowners allowing them to focus



getting the job done. Through its automated marketplace, bidmii provides fair market pricing, payment



security, and project control. To learn more about how bidmii is revolutionizing the home improvement



industry, visit www.bidmii.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.