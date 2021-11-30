Transport training provider, Novadata approved to deliver FORS Driver Training courses



Novadata Managing Director, Su Winch commented, As all our expert trainers are former transport professionals, we are well placed to deliver FORS Driver Training courses. We have observed first hand, from hosting FORS courses for several years, the great value that they bring in raising professional driving standards to the benefit of drivers, customers, other road users and pedestrians. It is therefore a great pleasure to be able to offer a full range of FORS driver courses to be delivered directly by our own team.





All five courses contain theoretical components, with two of them, Safe Urban Driving and Van Smart, having a practical on the road element, which provides drivers with invaluable insights into the experiences of cyclists on the busy urban road network.





FORS is an excellent scheme which has done, and continues to do, a great deal of work in increasing professional standards and improving safety for all road users. That is what we, as an organisation, always strive to do, Su added.





Novadata also offers a full range of JAUPT approved Driver CPC courses for both the LGV and PCV sectors, in addition to Transport Manager CPC, Operator Licence Awareness Training (OLAT), Transport Manager CPC Refresher, ADR and DGSA training courses.





The company also provides market-leading tachograph analysis and a range of digital and more paper-based services. These include an integrated suite of digital services, incorporating digital tachograph analysis, vehicle walkaround check, driving licence check, fleet management, remote downloading and fleet tracking.





Novadata has also developed a specialised transport product range which aids compliance, including a range of tailored FORS Bronze, Silver and Gold vehicle camera packages for both articulated and rigid vehicle types.





www.novadata.co.uk

