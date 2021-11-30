Put It On Face Book from Australian country / pop pioneer Ron E Buckpitt

Clearly the wonderful, one word, social media site, FACEBOOK is an incredibly amazing site for mankind. The FACEBOOK platform allows billions far away, friends to connect, strangers to connect, to liaise, entertain and indeed comfort each other in hard times.

The Facebook site is closely monitored by its vigilant masters and Facebook staff to prevent and rid the wonderful site of hate, criminality and antisocial behaviour.

My TWO WORD invention, “FACE BOOK” is a light hearted send up and attempt to humorously imagine, as to where such sites may descend, without such vigilant policing and care of the masters of real Facebook and similar wonderful sites.

Yes, it is also meant as a gentle reminder to be mindful against bullying, venom and anti-social behaviour.

The song transpired after I informed a future “ex misses” my lovely young mate Joe had set up a new lawn mowing business and suggested I engage him. The dear lady appeared horrified and immediately showed me photos of where, allegedly on social media.

“GRASS OR LAWN CUT BY JOE. HAD BIG STRIPS BOTH HI AND LOW… and yes man did in fact… TAKE SEVERAL PHOTOGRAPHS TO SHOW!”

The rest of the song is pure light-hearted banter and imagination.

