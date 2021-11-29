United Arab Emirates launches global investment summit ‘Investopia’ to shape the future of investment

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced that the first edition of the Emirates Investment Summit ‘Investopia’ will take place on 28 March 2022, at a press conference organized by the UAE Ministry of Economy at its headquarters in Dubai, attended by a large number of local and international media.

The inaugural edition of the Emirates Investment Summit ‘Investopia’ will kick off from the UAE, bringing together government leaders, NGOs, private sector representatives, investment banks, family businesses, investment funds, academic and research institutions, and investment offices from around the world to launch ideas, create opportunities and enable investments in the future, today.

H.E. Bin Touq said at the press conference: “The UAE is an ambitious young country with a unique vision and leadership, boasting a most flexible and active economy that is capable of generating opportunities in the region. The country is also working continuously to invest in future sectors and attract and embrace talent from all over the world to be partners in our transformation towards an economic model based on knowledge and advanced technology and capable of driving sustainable growth.”

He continued: ” Investopia is not a summit based in the UAE alone; it is in fact a global summit that begins from the UAE. Through this platform, we are offering a new space to formulate innovative models for the future business environment and partnership patterns that will generate new investment opportunities, capable of promoting growth to unprecedented horizons.”

“Our vision is to establish a dynamic business ecosystem where the world’s investment stakeholders work together, where today’s economies grow and tomorrow’s are born.”

The Investopia summit sets the UAE’s national target to attract AED 550 billion in FDI by 2030, and AED 1 trillion by 2051. The country has successfully attracted foreign investments totaling AED 420 billion over the last 10 years at an average growth of 11%. Meanwhile, the total value of the country’s outward flow of investments amount to AED 450 billion during the same period, with an average growth of 36%.