“Restoring Kingly Forgiveness,” An Internationally Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (11/26/2021) –







Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Carl Vanderpals new book, Restoring Kingly Forgiveness: 7 Biblical Steps To Walking In True Authority & Power. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store through November 26th.





An in depth book for all Christians who want to discover what it means to walk out forgiveness the way the bible teaches. Youll discover the 4 levels of authority and how theyre each tied into forgiveness, and how you can qualify to walk in them. Youll also learn how to demolish past mindsets and traditions that typically hold believers back from operating in true biblical authority that Jesus intended.





So, if youre looking to truly understand forgiveness, then this book Restoring Kingly Forgiveness reveals how every Christian can not only walk in biblical authority, but also not allow the enemy to take advantage of them through his mindsets to make them ignorant of what Jesus did for forgiveness. In fact, here are some snippets of the things youll learn:



Learn The 4 Levels Of Authority & How To Qualify To Walk In Them



Confronting Unforgiveness In A Loved One Without Opening The Doorway To Abuse



The Cost To Walking In True Authority & Dominion



Actions We Take If They Refuse To Repent?



Are You Forgiving Things You Ought Not To?



Ignorance, Old Mindsets, And Renewing Your Mind?



Establishing & Restoring Gods Holy Pillars (Righteousness & Justice)



and much, much more.





Restoring Kingly Forgiveness by Carl Vanderpal will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (11/22/2021 – 11/26/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09L46Q45Q





For More Information:





For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.





Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.





About the Author:





Growing up in Sydney Australia, then moving to the Sunshine Coast, Queensland Australia, Carl has been studying the Bible for over 20 years and has taught on topics such as deliverance, healing and biblical authority. Hes traveled across most of the USA, and for a little while lived in Jerusalem, Israel.



