Tilswall Holding Thanksgiving Giveaway to Express Gratitude to Customers for Their Support and Trust



Thanksgiving is a time of gratitude. For Tilswall, those who are worth great gratitude the most are customers. Owing to their support and trust, the company grows quicker and develops better. Thats why we are holding this giveaway campaign, to share heartfelt blessings and to get connected with loved ones. Wish everyone all happy and safe Thanksgiving, said August Zhou, the CEO of Tilswall.





The Tilswall Thanksgiving Giveaway is open to those 18+ living in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. Participants can follow 2 simple rules to enter: 1) Comment on Tilswalls Facebook post with something you’re thankful for; 2) Follow the page Tilswall Official on Facebook. Considering that some people are only active on Instagram, the campaign will also be valid for whose took action on Instagram. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on November 30th at 6:00 p.m EST.





When it comes to the gifts for this campaign, the Tilswall Paint Sprayer, the Tilswall Rotary Tool Kit, and the Tilswall Glue Gun are all the bestsellers of Tilswall DIY tools. The Tilswall Paint Sprayer is powered by a 550W motor, supporting a variable air pressure control from 0 to 1200ml/min. Equipped with a detachable 1300ml container, the paint sprayer provides its max capacity to increase work efficiency. The Tilswall Paint Sprayer is perfect for home use, such as house decoration and decoration, furniture refurbishment, and even art creation.





The other 2 gifts are great for DIY makers. The Tilswall Rotary Tool comes with 145 pieces of accessories, making the tool become quite versatile. Users will be able to do carving, grinding, milling, polishing, drilling, sanding, and engraving on different materials such as wood, plastic, jewelry, gypsum board, laminate, aluminum, and vinyl siding. As for the Tilswall Glue Gun, it is a small but handy tool for adult DIYers and even for children. Imagining that Christmas is approaching, users can use it to make some wonderful Christmas decors. DIY tools are not only for cultivating hobbies but also for making life beautiful.





Shauna Hyde, one of the participants on Facebook, said I am thankful that I can do things: craft, read, walk, be with family, work, play, etc. Koriekollo, one of the participants on Instagram, said Thankful for my kids and my love for building / refinishing furniture.As a provider of household power tools, Tilswall feels so proud that the company can truly benefit people and their daily lives. Its also grateful to see people full of desires and love.





As the giveaway campaign is going to end on November 30th, 2021. Anyone interested in taking part in it still has the chance to enter. Click the link to get involved: https://bit.ly/3l7Hfer

