Rebecca Elizabeth Whitman selected as Top Life Coach of the Year by IAOTP

Rebecca Elizabeth Whitman, Life Coach, Podcaster and Author, was recently selected as Top Life Coach of the Year for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the industry.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, other affiliations and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

With more than 25 years of professional experience, Rebecca has certainly proven herself as an accomplished Life Coach and Success Mentor. She is a dynamic, results driven leader who has demonstrated success and professionalism throughout her entire career. Currently, Rebecca offers Life Coaching, mindset training and hosts retreats, in person or virtually.

Rebecca uses her exclusive knowledge and understanding to guide her clientele towards success. Her mission is to assist women in achieving work/life balance so they can have more fun and freedom. She believes by using the seven pillars of abundance you can attain happiness in your spirituality, fitness, emotions, romance, mental, social and financial life.

Through Rebecca’s 7-week training, Elegant Warrior, she gives tips, tools, strategies, and practical applications that will shift your life immediately. The 6 Figure Side Hustle is an 8-week program designed to unlock the freedom to do what you want, when you want, where you want and with whom you want.

She is the host of “Balanced, Beautiful, Abundant” a podcast in the top 5% ranked globally. As an Author, Rebecca has written two highly rated book: “Business, Life Universe” and “How to Make a Six Figure Income Working Part Time” both available on Amazon.com and Audible. She also has a blog available on her website.

Her impressive repertoire of past roles includes several commission sales positions, from selling cars, to beaty products, to supplements. She moved to Los Angeles where she pursued acting and earned a living as the Director of Admissions for children’s acting schools.

Before embarking on her current career path, Rebecca attended Princeton University and earned her Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature/Letters.

Throughout her illustrious career, Rebecca has received awards and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership in Life Coaching. This year she will be considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and for the Empowered Woman award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Rebecca was featured on Insight Timer, Spotify, Pandora and was recognized by Shout Out LA.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Ms. Whitman for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is brilliant at what she does, has tremendous foresight and is a visionary for Life Coaching. We are looking forward to meeting her at the gala and she will make an amazing asset to our organization.”

Looking back, Rebecca attributes her success to her perseverance, her integrity and her highly regarded reputation for inspiring women to be authentic. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and traveling. In the future, Rebecca will continue helping women step into their power and create lasting extraordinary results full of resilience, grit and grace.

For more information on Ms. Rebecca Elizabeth Whitman please visit: www.rebeccaelizabethwhitman.com

