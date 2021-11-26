South Coast Improvement, Co. Wins Second Renovation Project with Pegasus Senior Living

South Coast Improvement Company, a design-build general contractor serving states in the eastern region of the United States from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic Ocean, recently won the $2.4 million contract for a renovation project at the Pegasus Evergreen Place, a Pegasus Senior Living assisted living community with memory care services located at 90 West Avenue, Brockport, NY.

The Marion, Mass.-based South Coast Improvement Company began the renovation of the occupied space in October 2021 and will complete work in late spring 2022.

“This is our second project with Pegasus Senior Living and we’re proud to add them to a long list of repeat customers,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. “South Coast has a longstanding and well-earned reputation up and down the east coast for successful renovation projects in occupied assisted living facilities—particularly those with memory care units. We look forward to showing our mettle on this project as we bring the South Coast way to New York state.”

The 22-week renovation features: Exterior building upgrades including but not limited to new windows, fascia/soffits, concrete repairs, fences/gates, new storage shed, exterior kitchen and landscaping; upgrades to Activity Room, Community Room, Salon, Staff Break Room, Common Area Rest Rooms and Café. Those upgrades consist of new flooring (carpet & LVT) ACT ceilings, paint, and upgrades to the commercial kitchen.

Additionally, the renovation will include a new roof, the replacement of 42 resident AC units, a new eight-ton supplemental cooling system and replacement of RTU’s.

The architect for the renovation is MCG Architecture.

Pegasus Senior Living manages dozens of communities across the United States, each firmly rooted in its local geography, empowered to provide customized attention and committed to the individual well-being of its residents. For more information, visit https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/

With its headquarters in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement’s services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

For more information, visit https://www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.