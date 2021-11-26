Forget Costly Write-Offs With a Benefit Packed Outsourced Accounting Service By BOSS

A lot of businesses from small to large feel a sense of security having an in-house bookkeeper knowing they have the necessary staff around in an emergency. But how about when staff asks for annual leave or requires time away from work for health reasons?

There are many types of leave an employee is entitled to although these various leave requirements can cause major havoc on the annual profit of a business. These costs involved with running a business along with the time and expenses associated with recruitment and training necessities can often lead to major budget write-offs. However, the newest outsourced accounting Freedom Service BOSS has now launched offers immediate access to bookkeepers to carry out what’s needed without the need to pay out sick leave or annual leave.

The only requirement of clients is they provide a minimum of fifty hours worth of work per month. If a company has any extra work they can have it worked on at the same rate. There are no setup fees, no fine print and no catches to taking up the Freedom Service offer. Bookkeepers will follow all procedures set out by the client and the same bookkeeper is assigned to the same company every month ensuring they familiarise themselves with clients and their needs. All jobs are returned within a week of receiving them and more demanding tasks like payroll can be completed and returned within a 24 hour period. This is to ensure businesses if they need something done in a timely manner they can breathe easy knowing it will be done. All work is also charged out on a fixed fee basis rather than an hourly basis so clients know ahead of time what the total fees will be. Now, doesn’t that sound like freedom?

The Outsourced Accounting Freedom Service provides a plethora of bonuses including:

Quick turnaround times, fixed fees for all work rather than hourly rates with potential budget overruns, bookkeepers are fully trained by BOSS taking the time, expense and headache away from clients, all jobs performed to clients’ procedures and no annual leave, sick leave, public holidays or any other leave costs to worry about.

Available to answer any questions about a free trial, Lee Court, Marketing and Client Relationship Manager for BOSS says about the freedom service “Now that we can offer clients a bookkeeper service that takes away all the extra expenses like annual and sick leave associated with employing staff, businesses can keep a tally on what their actual costs will be. And by combining these benefits with the chance to employ people on a fixed fee basis instead of on an hourly basis, our experience has been overwhelmingly positive among businesses in need of any kind of bookkeeping service.”

About BOSS, BACK OFFICE SHARED SERVICES PTY LTD

BOSS (Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd) was founded in 2004 to provide skilled accountants and bookkeepers on a full-time, part-time and casual basis to commercial enterprises, accounting and financial services firms in Australia.

BOSS India is a subsidiary of BOSS Australia and runs just like an ultra-modern paperless Australian public practice because the Director and Accountancy Practice Principal, Peter Vickers, has been operating his own successful Australian public practice for over twenty years.