Hong Kong – CHP investigates two suspected food poisoning clusters

CHP investigates two suspected food poisoning clusters



The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health is today (November 24) investigating two suspected food poisoning clusters affecting five persons, and reminded the public to maintain personal, food and environmental hygiene to prevent food-borne diseases.

The first cluster involved three females, aged 27 to 28, who developed abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting about 33.5 hours after consuming takeaway food purchased from a restaurant in Kwun Tong on November 15.

The other cluster involved two females, aged 35 and 36, who developed similar symptoms about 23.5 hours after having dinner at the same restaurant on November 19.

Two of the affected persons sought medical advice and none required hospitalisation. All of them are in stable condition.

“We have alerted the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to the incident and investigations are ongoing,” a spokesman for the CHP said.

To prevent food-borne diseases, members of the public are reminded to maintain personal, food and environmental hygiene at all times. When dining out:

