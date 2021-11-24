Fitempire is first indian centre to open in delhi for healthy lifestyle.

While the atmosphere and amenities are upscale, the gym is inviting, unintimidating and priced right  and, it brings a much needed service to the community. Its accessible, affordable and a great place for community members to get to know each other. If you can work out with your neighbors, you are one step closer to strengthening your community, Dr. Watson said.

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Fitempire offers convenient and affordable exercise. Using a secure access key, members can access the club, even when its not staffed. They have full use of state-of-the- art strength training and cardio equipment. Membership at one club gives members access to 2,200 clubs on five continents as well as to free access to fitempire.xyz, the most comprehensive wellness website available.

The club layout is designed for quick and effective exercise. Equipment options include elliptical machines, free weights, stationary bikes and treadmills; other options include personal training, massage therapy and tanning. Dressing areas with private showers are also available.

Dr. Watson is enthusiastic about opening this new gym.

