Associated Designs – Exploring the Possibilities of Custom Home Design

The chance to have a custom home design created and constructed is an exciting opportunity, one that for many will be a once in a life time experience. The custom home design process gives you the opportunity to tailor a home to how you live, how you entertain, and your location. Making sure to take the time to consider these cornerstones will help you and your design team create a home that you will be happy with for years to come.

Associated Designs in Eugene, Oregon has been offering custom design services for over 25 years. When asked to help client create the home that is locked away in the dreams, Rick will start with a review of how you live in your current home. “It is important to consider your current and past homes. There are lessons to be learned from those homes – what you liked, what you wish was different.” Taking these lessons and blending them with your current design goals will help give your home designer key insight.

Recent custom design clients, Mr. & Mrs. D, worked with Rick to create a home that would fit with their sloped lot. The resulting design is a spacious 2426 square foot single level floor plan with unique features to fit the D’s lifestyle.

To start, throughout the home wide hallways and an open floor plan allow for longevity. Planning for the future is key – whether that is for a growing family or a forever home that will age as gracefully as the homeowners’.

With the need to work from home having a space to work has shifted from an optional but nice feature to a necessary space within a home. Leaving more space for entertaining and gathering spaces, the D’s opted for a pocket office. Barn doors open to reveal this compact and efficient work space off the foyer.

The core of the home is the open and informal great room. Vaulted ceilings run through the living room and dining room adding to the spacious feeling and naturally bright feel of the room. Helping to provide some visual separation of the kitchen is an island with flush conversation bar and a drop in the ceiling height. The great room can be opened to the outdoors where a second fireplace on the covered deck creates an outdoor living room. A few steps away is an outdoor kitchen with grill center – making entertaining and enjoying outside a breeze.

More and more families are taking their four-legged members into consideration with their home design and the D’s are no exception. Located off the utility room, with direct access to the outdoors and a covered stoop, is a dog room; space for their four-legged friends to have a place to rest, store all their treats, and when needed – even if it isn’t their idea of a good time – a bath. A door connecting the dog room to the master walk-in closet and bathroom means Fido has quick access to his favorite people; and the homeowners have a convenient way of getting loads of laundry to the utility room without having to travel through open rooms to get there.

Enjoy the photo tour below of this gorgeous new home and let us know what features you want your next home to have!

Ready to jump in and start the design process for your very own custom home but don’t know how or where to start? Associated Designs has prepared great articles on How to Choose a Home Designer, How to Study Floor Plans, and How to Select a Contractor.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.