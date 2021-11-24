Advanced Watertek RO System Functions Smoothly Even After 35 Years Of Commissioning

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nov 23, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Advanced Watertek, one of the UAE’s oldest manufactures of RO systems reached a 35-year millstone date with one of its machines still in operation. The unit, located in the United Arab Emirates was installed for a client in 1985, and through proper maintenance and servicing the unit continues to function efficiently for the client.

Mohammad Farghaly, Founder and Managing Director of Advanced Watertek stated that the unit was manufactured utilizing the highest-grade materials which surpassed standard systems used at the time, giving the longevity and reliability which to this day makes their units superior.

Since 1984, Advanced Watertek has put a strong emphasis on maintaining and improving the quality of its machines. Proof of this is the first machine that he ever sold stated Mr. Farghaly.

“My first sale ever was a Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis (BWRO) system to a farm in Dubai. I’m proud to say, to this day, the same machine is still up and running,” said Farghaly. “We have maintained and serviced the system regularly to make sure it delivers the agreed quality and quantity of water even after all these years.”

For a relatively small company in an intensely competitive industry, Advanced Watertek has produced installations in over 50 countries around the world. Farghaly believes the reason their clients choose them is two-fold. “To put it succinctly, two things: quality of the finished product – which is a combination of conservative design & engineering, being very selective when it comes to buying each and every component, and our exceptional after-sales service.” he said. Beyond quality, Advanced Watertek prides itself on its ethics. Farghaly staunchly believes that ethics cannot be compromised. “That means treating our employees, suppliers, and our buyers well.”

Farghaly summed up Advanced Watertek’s philosophy with “I believe that whatever you do in life, you should do it well, or don’t do it at all.”

About Advanced Watertek:

Advanced Watertek is a leading OEM for membrane-based water treatment solutions, headquartered in Australia and having offices in the UAE and Oman. Since 1984, Advanced Watertek has provided safe, reliable, and cost-effective Reverse Osmosis Desalination Systems to the oil & gas, infrastructure, hospitality, F&B, and mining industries, among others. Advanced Watertek is certified by Lloyds Register for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015, and ISO 45001: 2018 standards. The company has recently set up Desaltek to supply maintenance essentials for water treatment across Australia. Know more: www.advancedwatertek.com

For any PR related queries, please write to mktg@advancedwatertek.com

