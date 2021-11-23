Brodmann17 & Rhonda to Disrupt the Video Telematics Market with Their Cloud Connected Camera Platform

CHICAGO – Nov. 21, 2021 – PRLog — Rhonda Software (http://www.rhondasoftware.com/) , a professional camera design house and Brodmann17 (https://brodmann17.com/) , the leading provider of Vision-AI patented technology for automated driving, announced today the launch of an ADAS camera platform based on the Ambarella (http://www.ambarella.com/) CV25 edge AI vision System on Chip (SoC). This is the first technology partnership for the two companies. The ADAS solution combines an extensive camera feature set with the ultimate level of accuracy and performance to address the needs of the Video Telematics sector for increased driver safety and fleet efficiency.

Brodmann17’s software saves significantly on compute power, which allows for real-time, edge video processing on-camera. The platform provides predictive notifications on road events, gathered by the camera, and detected by the ADAS perception software. The fully-fledged ADAS set includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assistance, pedestrian, and vehicle detection.

The Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision processor provides maximum accuracy and speed for AI operations, which is important for cameras in active traffic environments. Unlike general-purpose CPUs and GPUs, Ambarella’s CVflow® AI architecture includes a dedicated vision processing engine programmed with a high-level algorithm description, which enables it to scale performance to trillions of operations per second with extremely low power consumption.

For enhanced monitoring capabilities, the ADAS platform is enabled with Cloud and Wi-Fi connectivity. Identified road events are automatically uploaded to the cloud with a 10 second before and after incident video recording. Another major advantage of the solution is that the CV library integration offers extremely fast deployment as well as allowing customers to add unique features and functionality for their specific needs.

According to analyst estimates, ADAS software will grow from $8.2B in 2020 to $18.8B in 2025. It’s an immediate and fast-growing market. Beyond this, video telematics is also a multi-billion- dollar market for safety – with the increase of government initiatives around vehicle safety, automotive vision systems are projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% by 2028. Analysts forecast that the active installed base of video telematics systems in Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from almost 2.9M units at the end of 2020 to 6.2M by 2025.

“This product should disrupt the Video Telematics space as it offers customers a fast start to a new automotive camera product development system. The ADAS solution we’ve developed is scalable and can be deployed quickly as it’s hardware agnostic, making for an easy in-car setup. We are proud to be chosen to work with Rhonda in what has proven to be the perfect technology partnership,” added Adi Pinhas, CEO of Brodmann17.

“Our cooperation with Brodmann17 is exciting as it demonstrates giant leaps forward in the smart engineering of innovative products for safety in mobility. Pre-tuned hardware and firmware on the camera side and Video Cloud developed by Rhonda, combined with a pre-integrated ADAS library provided by Brodmann17, represents a powerful product matching the requirement that telematics service providers and fleet management companies can scale to fit unique applications.” Andrey Mischenko, CEO of Rhonda Software commented.

“The ability to perform advanced on-camera AI processing with low power consumption is critical for enabling the next generation of video telematics devices with highly accurate, real-time ADAS capabilities,” said Chris Day, Ambarella’s VP of Marketing and Business Development. “This new platform from Brodmann17 and Rhonda Software exemplifies the potential of our CV25 SoC to help deliver higher levels of driver safety and fleet efficiency.”

About Brodmann17:

Brodmann17 develops AI that is revolutionizing safety in mobility. The company’s computer-vision- centered technology saves 95% of compute power. This huge saving in cost has brought AI for the very first time to new verticals including mass-market passenger vehicles, video telematics and micro mobility. Brodmann17’s AI is based on deep learning neural networks that extract all possible information from a video to make the entire ADAS software smarter. Brodmann17’s patented perception software is hardware agnostic and highly scalable. It is easy to integrate and deploy as it can work on any processor from low-power edge to the cloud. Brodmann17 is growing fast and has attracted high-profile technology and automotive industry players – it is backed by Silicon Valley, European and Israeli VCs as well as Samsung and Sony. The company was founded in 2016 by a group of deep learning, computer vision and edge AI experts who wanted to bring uncompromising AI to the edge and everyday applications. For more information please visit: www.brodmann17.com

About Rhonda Software:

Rhonda Software is well known as a camera system expert with over two decades of engineering development experience. As an Ambarella design partner Rhonda Software has developed over 200 camera products for customers, including automotive cameras, action cameras, drones, virtual reality systems, home security cameras, and much more. With strong expertise in the imaging business, Rhonda Software provides custom camera firmware and electrical engineering design services and offers off-the-shelf Camera HW Platform line based on Ambarella’s SoC (including H22, H2, CV22, CV25 and CV2). For more information please visit: www.rhondasoftware.com