Timeshare Users Group Confirms $288,000 in refunds to Timeshare Owners in August 2021!

Month in and Month out lucky Timeshare owners are able to discover Timeshare Users Group and successfully cancel a newly purchased Timeshare by following the free advice provided on our owner discussion forums by regular Timeshare owners!

In August alone we celebrate a confirmed savings of $288,000 dollars by owners who were successful in cancelling their new Timeshare purchase just by finding our site and discovering they made a terrible mistake in their recent purchase! This doesnt even include the millions of dollars in estimated maintenance fees that would have been paid by these same lucky owners if they were not able to cancel their new contracts! No doubt these owners were truly blessed to get 100% of their money back, and avoid a very expensive mistake!

While you find companies all over the internet that claim to help Timeshare owners, the one thing they all have in common is that in order to help you, they expect you to pay them hundreds if not thousands of dollars upfront! These timeshare schemes specifically target owners who are desperate and just looking for help! In fact one of the largest of these companies closed its doors suddenly just a few weeks ago leaving owners that had paid a fortune for their services swinging in the breeze! Never ever pay large upfront fees to do anything with your Timeshare!

Timeshare Users Group is a collection of Timeshare owners just like you, and we provide help and advice with your Timeshare completely free of charge! Every single one of these owners who successfully got their money refunded did so without paying anyone a dime!

When you are tired of listening to other companies put their hands out and expect you to fork out huge amounts of money just to get help, feel free to visit us here on the Timeshare Users Group online forums where you can get your questions answered by tens of thousands of owners just like you absolutely free!

About Timeshare Users Group

The Timeshare Users Group (TUG) was the very first Timeshare website on the internet and has been Providing the truth about timeshares to owners for over 28 years!

Started in 1993 by a group of Timeshare Owners just like yourself, is a family run self-help organization providing an unbiased source of consumer oriented information and advice on Timeshares and the Timeshare concept. Here at TUG you get the truth about timeshares for FREE!