Union WCD MinisterSmt. Smriti Irani Encourages All CitizenTo Take A Pledge To Contribute Towards Making New India A Strong & Developed Nation

India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to mark India’s glorious journey of 75 Years of Independence.As part of the celebrations, the Ministry of Women & Child Development celebrated the week from 14th November to 21st November, 2021 by hosting various activities and events for holistic development of women and children.The objective of these activities was to utilize the week for generation of awareness about child rights and stimulate the collective thought process of the community at large in this direction.

Moving forward with the vision and mission of building a New India, the Ministry of Women and Child Development envisionsa Strong India taking lead in all fields of the development for the next 75 years where contribution of today’s children and tomorrow’s citizen will play a vital role. This Union Minister for Women and Child Development,Smt. Smriti Irani, in a tweet encouragedallchildrento take a pledge for their Nation. In the tweet, the Union WCD Minister said “Dear #ChildrenOfNewIndia,Next 75 years of our Nation belong to you. Take a pledge to contribute towards a strong & developed nation. Your dreams are ours to support & help fulfil and we will continue to do our duty. Let’s together build a New India!”

