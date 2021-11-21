Powerstone Property Management Selected to Manage Master Planned Community in Chula Vista

Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service, California-based property management firm with offices throughout the state, today announced that HomeFed Corporation has selected Powerstone to manage their new Master Planned Community at Otay Ranch in Chula Vista, California. The new development will eventually include a combination of over 4800 new homes as well as apartments and mixed-use retail. “Powerstone understands our desire to create an exceptional community experience for our homeowners through amenities, infrastructure and community life programs unique to Côta Vera,” said Halé Richardson, Vice President of HomeFed Corporation. Powerstone’s CEO, Rene’ Decker stated, “We’re very excited about this incredible Master Planned Community. Our San Diego team, led by Corinne Crawford, CAMEx, CCAM-ND, CMCA, has a great deal of experience in working with developers to help them bring their community vision to life.” He adds, “The amenities and thinking behind Côta Vera are extremely well-designed including anart walk, dog parks, neighborhood shops, and unique recreational facilities. We’re happy to be part of this winning team.”

Powerstone’s Director of New Business Development Corinne Crawford notes that this is the kind of community that Powerstone is exceptionally qualified to manage and also very proud to be a part of. She says, “We are looking forward to partnering with HomeFed, Lennar and Shea as well as the homeowners that will be purchasing in Cota Vera. HomeFed has given great thought to making living in Côta Vera a rewarding experience– in addition to recreational events, there’s a focus on expanding opportunities for neighbors to connect with Chula Vista’s civic, cultural, and learning communities.” Construction is underway and includes new homes by builders Lennar and Shea. More on this exciting new community can be found at www.cotavera.com.

About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism, and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. Powerstone has been named Best Places to Work in Orange County by the OCBJ for the fifth consecutive year (2017-2021). For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com.