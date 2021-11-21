AEGA Services & Solutions Launches AEGA Design Publishing: An Online Platform for Storytellers to Publish and Promote

AEGA Design Publishing offers tailor-fit self-publishing services that guarantee a premium-crafted book in your chosen format, while youre still in full creative control every step of the way.

AEGA Services & Solutions, a Military Civil Engineering consulting business in Romania that also provides services and contracts within the US/NATO Military Bases, has launched AEGA Design Publishing to cater independent authors a way to self-publish and promote their works via different media channels. With the help of a Head Publishing Consultant, who has years of experience in the publishing and marketing scene and also with valued investors, AEGA is more than ready to realize every authors publishing dreams. What started out as a family-owned consulting service for construction engineering is now pushing to make a mark in the publishing industry. Its a platform focused on creating high-quality paperbacks, hardcovers, and e-books that satisfy each of their authors dreams. Whether these be online, print, radio, TV, trade shows, screenplay adaptation, foreign translation, or book exhibits, the company offers a targeted marketing campaign with the author in mind.

Since its beginnings, AEGA has always been about commitment, perseverance, and determination to deliver beyond what most clients expect. As to mirror and expand this work mantra, AEGA Design Publishing supports new or seasoned authors to succeed in todays fast-evolving publishing economy. Recently, authors want to have full control of their book, in the production, distribution, and marketing stages. Thats the more reason why self-publishing has become a more appealing and viable option. Additionally, in the midst of the pandemic, readers today prefer to buy e-book since they are safer at home from the COVID-19. As the production of e-books is increasing, theres also a boost of sales in self-published books. So, theres no better time to provide storytellers a platform to self-publish and market their work than today. Although writing a book can be an arduous journey, publishing and promoting dont have to be. Let the technical creatives give your book the professional edge it deserves. AEGA seeks to provide excellence in customer support and fulfilling services with optimal and efficient performance. So, when it comes to creating your book, the AEGA creatives are meticulous on every page, every chapter, from front to back coverhandling the overall process with grace and dedication. With the help of advanced technology platforms and marketing tools, AEGA ensures a seamless publication, distribution, and sale of your book.

At its core operations, AEGA Services and Solutions SRL Romania will handle the grueling work, while AEGA Design Publishing Ltd will publish and promote your book to the targeted audience. To reach international audiences, the company is now gearing up towards book publicity at leading book fairs in the U.S. and overseas such as the Frankfurt Book Fair, Guadalajara International Book Fair, and even in Paris Book Festival. Its building a bridge to connect authors to new opportunities and interested readers. And also widening the network to other book festival participants like renowned writers, librarians, creatives, but much importantly to traditional publishers who are looking for a new story to pitch and market in mainstream media.

AEGA Design Publishing offers tailor-fit self-publishing services that guarantee a premium-crafted book in your chosen format, while youre still in full creative control every step of the way. As it was founded by a family, they work as a family of workers, building trust and comfort to make you feel at home and part of a trusted familyand theres no more valuable than being in a family. Also, their abiding principle has been that every author should have complete creative control of their work. So, when you self-publish your book, youll have the book youve always imagined, but only far better.

Learn more:

Website: https://www.aegadesign.co.uk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialaegadesign

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AegaDesign

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aegadesign/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy6N3mwidSJ7ClJK4M5UZiw/videos



Contact Us:

UK No.: +44 7862126716

US No.: +1 747 273 0923 / +1 747 273 0979

Local/Whatsapp: +40773890092



pubmark@aegadesign.com

pubmark@aegadesign.co.uk

info@aegadesign.co.uk

www.aegadesign.co.uk