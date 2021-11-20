Latin America Future Summit

Former speakers at our summits: Jack Dorsey (Founder of Twitter), Ben Horowitz (Investor Twitter, Facebook), Tim Draper (Investor in Skype, Hotmail etc); Naveen Jain (Founder of Moon Express, Viome etc.); Current President of Haiti Jovenel Moise; Sophia the Celebrity Robot (Hanson Robotics), Vicky Jeudy from Netflix Orange is the New Black; and VP+CEOs from Google, Facebook, Airbnb, Uber and more.

Theme: Future Tech Hubs of Latin America

Access: Live Virtual Streaming

Speaker Count: 10

Audience Count: 1000+ Digital Delegates

###