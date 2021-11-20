Canada – Remarks from the Chief Public Health Officer on November 19, 2021

Speech

Remarks from the Chief Public Health Officer on COVID-19, November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021 | Ottawa, ON | Public Health Agency of Canada

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create stress and anxiety for many Canadians, particularly those who do not have ready access to their regular support networks. Through the Wellness Together Canada online portal, people of all ages across the country can access immediate, free and confidential mental health and substance use supports, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Nationally, daily case counts appear to be declining slowly, but with

significant regional variation in disease activity and high infection rates

persisting in many areas of the country. Over the most recent 7-day period,

an average of almost 2,400 new cases were reported daily across Canada.

Severe illness trends are also slowly declining, but some areas are still

struggling at or above critical care capacity limits. As noted, unless we

can keep infection rates down, severe illness trends could begin to rise

again. Over the past week, on average over 1,680 people with COVID-19 were

being treated in our hospitals each day, including 487 in intensive care

-and 25 deaths were reported daily.

As the pandemic has progressed, we’ve learned, honed and strengthened ways

to manage as well as make headway against the formidable challenges of this

virus. Canada’s COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide excellent protection

against severe illness and – although there is some evidence of decreased

protection against infection over time – we are continuing to make

important advancements in vaccine programs to preserve and extend their

protection and help reduce spread as well.

Over the past several months, regulatory approvals from Health Canada and

recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, or

NACI, have allowed provinces and territories to adjust targeted vaccination

programs to ensure that key populations can achieve and maintain protection

against COVID-19.

Approval of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine has been long anticipated. Today,

the new lower dose pediatric formulation of the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine

by Pfizer-BioNTech is being authorized by Health Canada as Canada’s first

COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 11 years. And NACI is

recommending that a complete two-dose series may be offered to children in

this age group who do not have contraindications to the vaccine. As well,

based on emerging evidence from adult immunization, which suggests longer

intervals result in a stronger, longer lasting immune response -and may

lower the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis-, NACI is also recommending

a dosing interval of 8 weeks or more between the first and second dose.

As our Health Canada colleagues have indicated, the new lower dose

pediatric formulation is 10 micrograms compared to the 30-microgram dose

for adults and adolescents aged 12 years or over. Data shows that the

10-microgram dose works very well at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in

children aged 5 to 11 years, with an estimated efficacy of 90.7%. This is

very similar to the level of protection achieved with the 30-microgram dose

in adolescents and adults.

Given the current and prevailing epidemiology of COVID-19 in Canada –

where incidence rates have remained highest in children aged 5 to 11 years

for most of the 4th wave – today’s announcements on the

availability and use of the pediatric formulation provides a welcome

additional prevention option. Following excellent uptake of the

30-microgram dose among older children, aged 12 to 17 years, there has been

a notable reduction in infection rates and outbreak-associated cases in

that age group. As such, it is hoped that the new pediatric programs will

have similar success in younger children and contribute to increased

population coverage overall.

At this time, NACI recommends that young children receive the 10-microgram

Comirnaty vaccine at least 14 days before or after receiving another

vaccine. This precaution is being made to help determine if a side effect

that may arise following immunization is due to the COVID-19 vaccine versus

another vaccine. However, there may be circumstances when it is necessary

for a dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to be given at the same time

as another vaccine, in which case a healthcare provider can help with

decision-making.

To date, no serious safety concerns have been identified in the clinical

trials. Going forward, we will be closely monitoring domestic rollout of

the pediatric program in Canada and continuing to review accumulating

evidence from international programs and studies. During this time, it is

very important that we support children and their caregivers in making

informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination, while respecting their

choices and pace of decision-making.

It is perhaps very fitting that tomorrow is National Child Day and World Children’s Day, dedicated to celebrating child and youth rights.

This year is an opportunity to say a special thank you to children and

youth for the sacrifices they’ve made during the pandemic, and to recognize

their resilience. UNICEF Canada is encouraging Canadians to Go Blue to say,

‘thank you!’ Join in, as we show our kids how important they are in shaping

their now and the future. From people to places, we can all shine blue for

them, including monuments in Canada like Niagara Falls and towers in

Toronto and Calgary, and more all around the world.

Read my backgrounder to access COVID-19 Information and Resources, including information on vaccination and ways to reduce your risk of

infection and spreading the virus to others.

