Quicklee’s Convenience Stores Once Again Official Drop Off Spot for Toys For Tots Holiday Toy Drive

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores, a family-owned and -operated, will once again be an official drop off location for the News 10 NBC and Marine Reserves Corps Toys for Tots holiday toy drive. This is the second year that Quicklee’s will be an official partner of the program, with 18 of it’s 25 locations around the Rochester and Finger Lakes region participating.

“The Toys for Tots program makes a world of difference for children in need during the holiday season.” says Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s Chief Operating Officer and Vice President. “Being a family-owned and operated business, community is very important to us, so it was a great opportunity to provide support to the communities we are a part of.”

Last year, Toys for Tots collected more than 79,000 toys that were donated to over 25,000 local children from young newborns all the way to 17-year-olds. Additionally more than $53,000 dollars in donations was collected program wide.

With 18 local stores in the Greater Rochester area, Quicklee’s has a large footprint, allowing customers to quickly deposit toys and avoid large crowds. “Drop boxes are located at the entrance of each participating store.” says John Eggleston, Regional Manager, Quicklee’s. “The holidays can be busy, and hectic for some. Our stores make it easy to donate, and our team members are excited to support such a great cause.”

Toys for Tots began in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife Diane. The organization donates toys to children in need. While all donations are appreciated, the need for toys for newborns to 3-year-olds and 13-to-17-year-olds are most requested. Donations must be new and unwrapped before being deposited in a drop off box at a store.

For questions concerning donations at Quicklee’s locations, please email John Eggleston j.eggleston@quicklees.com or visit https://www.quicklees.com/news-articles/.

About Quicklee’s Convenience Stores

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores have been family-owned and operated since 1995. Under the leadership of Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s remains focused on expansion and offering it’s brand of fast, clean, friendly service at each and every new community they serve. In 2017 Quicklee’s expanded its business model to include travel center locations, and in 2018 they launched the Go Local program, which provided sales, marketing, and in store placement support to local food manufacturers. They are focused on developing an industry leading customer loyalty program and finding opportunities to give back to the communities in which they operate.