EcoClean Restoration Launches Toys for Tots Drive for the Holiday Season

“Over one-quarter of the households with children in the San Antonio area are currently living in poverty,” said Carlos Adame, owner and Floor Care Manager for EcoClean Restoration. “Even though our community is one of the 15 best places to live in the United States, many kids must go without during the holidays because of their household’s financial status.”

“Here at EcoClean Restoration, we want to do our part to encourage a happy holiday season for everyone.”

EcoClean Restoration has a Toys for Tots donation box placed in its office as 10225 IH 35 N. All items must be new and unwrapped. In return for this generosity, customers can receive discounts on their water damage restoration and carpet cleaning needs.

“The holiday season has always been about giving back even more than usual,” said Adame. “We know that water damage restoration or emergency carpet cleaning services aren’t the first things people think about during this time of gathering with family and friends, but we want everyone to know that help is only one call or visit away.”

Water-based emergencies are more common during the winter months. People are at home more, creating additional opportunities for pipes to spring a leak. By responding in 48 hours or less, safe remediation reduces mold growth risks, keeps losses low, and helps everyone get back to normal faster.

Carpet cleaning services can help a home get ready for holiday celebrations. Emergency support allows this flooring asset to stay safe and healthy when extensive water or other damaging materials penetrate its surface.

All work performed is warrantied for a year. More information about EcoClean Restoration is available at https://ecocleantexas.com.

About EcoClean Water Damage Restoration and Carpet Cleaning

EcoClean Restoration is a local veteran-owned carpet cleaning and water damage restoration company headquartered in San Antonino, TX. It is a values-driven business that focuses on honesty, integrity, and hard work. Each job comes with a happiness guarantee. With IICRC certification and 25 years of experience, all completed work received a one-year warranty.