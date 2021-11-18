Two key leadership appointments will support continued growth

We built Click from the ground up, accomplishing our vision of re-engineering employee onboarding. Given our investments and current market outlook, were strategically positioned for further expansion.

To capitalize on the opportunity at hand and accelerate the companys growth, Michael Ehrle has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer at Click Boarding. Most recently, Ehrle was the Practice Leader of Alight Benefits Guidance, a division of Alight Solutions, following his role as SVP of Strategic Partnerships and SVP of Sales at Hodges-Mace, LLC. Over Ehrles near seven-year tenure at these progressive organizations, he oversaw significant national growth with the near doubling of revenue across the guidance space in the last year alone. Mike is a strong, transformative leader who will accelerate the Click brand and propel the company into the future, Marks said.

As Click Boardings new CEO, Im humbled by the opportunity to build upon the companys great innovations for the immediate and future trajectory of the firm. Companies worldwide are witnessing turnover at an unprecedented scale, with no better moment to address mobile-first onboarding and offboarding solutions that engage employees at a new level, Ehrle shared.

Along with this strategic transition, Marks has announced growth plans for further investments into the platform to evolve the Click offering. Immediate investments can be seen with his separate appointment of Adam Wachtel as Chief Technology Officer. Wachtel brings expertise from his successful track record of technology leadership roles within ContinuousHealth, Hodges-Mace, LLC and Alight Solutions. He will hit the ground running with plans to enhance the Click platform amidst the Digital Transformation at large.

Marks is thrilled with the potential of the companys product. Todays market is in dire need of Clicks solution, not only for employees to succeed but to thrive collectively as an organization, he said. This is an inspiring milestone; were poised for continued expansion as a key player within the employee experience domain.

For more information about Click Boardings leadership changes, contact Click Boardings Public Relations Michelle Graham at (952) 283-3464.

About Click Boarding, LLC



Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Click Boarding, LLC is an employee experience platform providing compliant HR solutions that impact first-year employee growth and retention. With a seamless, mobile-first platform, we help leading enterprise organizations deliver modern, guided lifecycle experiences throughout the entire employee journey, from preboarding to offboarding. Our technology and unparalleled expertise help Fortune 500 companies achieve a higher return on investment. For more information, visit https://www.clickboarding.com.

