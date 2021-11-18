Japan – Eisai Receives the ‘Most Liked!’ IR Award at The 2021 IR Award

Eisai Co., Ltd. has announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Most Liked!” IR Award at the 2021 IR Award, hosted by the Japan Investor Relations Association.

The “Most Liked!” IR Award has been newly created for commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Best IR Award in 2020. The award is designed to reflect the viewpoints of companies that applied for the IR Award based on their voting, share their proactive IR experiences, and realize best practices. The theme for 2021 is “IR activities contributing sustainability,” awarding companies that have actively promoted information disclosure and their dialogue with investors on sustainability-related matters. Of the companies that applied for the 2021 IR Award, 178 companies entered the ‘Most Liked!” IR Award and the top 17 companies, including Eisai, were selected based on a mutual vote by the candidate companies.

For further details, please visit the JIRA website: https://www.jira.or.jp/english/.

Eisai has focused on disseminating information regarding financial capital and non-financial capital value relevance that link to corporate value for longer-term as well as continuously through publicizing the results of the analysis of the correlation between ESG-related indicators and PBR (Price Book-value Ratio) , holding discussion meetings with investors, or publishing the Eisai Value Creation Report. The award was given to Eisai with “empathy” for Eisai’s efforts to visualize ESG.

Eisai’s corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Together with strengthening its ESG initiatives in order to realize this corporate philosophy, Eisai respects the rights of shareholders and investors, ensures fairness and transparency in management, and works on its IR activities to aid the enhancement of corporate value.

