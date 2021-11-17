Parente Awakens Passion for Music in the Release of His Book “Christmas Carols to Awaken Your Passion at the Piano”

Music is one of the most universal media for art. Almost everyone has their own way of expressing music. It can be through the use of bowed strings, woodwind, brass, percussion, keyboard, the guitar family, singing, or simply by tapping and humming. Music is indeed everywhere and is a simple human need.



In the words of the wonderful and inspiring pianist and teacher Arminda Canteros, with whom I studied many years ago: Playing the piano is like love. The more you give to it, the more that comes back, which then grows your love to give again. I sincerely hope that the spiritual uplift that can be yours through playing these carols will allow for this loop of love to take hold as it has for me and countless others who have taken solace, expressed joy, celebrated happy occasions, entertained, and simply had fun through contact with the pianos wonderful keys  keys to happiness, keys to fulfillment, and keys to living, Dr. Parente writes.



Dr. Thomas J. Parente, a great maestro of music, is a former Associate Professor of piano at Westminster Choir College of Rider University. Christmas Carols to Awaken Your Passion at the Piano is a part of a series wherein Dr. Parente encourages everyoneyoung and oldto learn music through the piano. The book is a streamlined guide to learning rudiments and music theories through familiar Christmas carols. Dr. Parente wrote the book in a manner that can be understood by any reader, regardless of their level of musical know-how making it a book for everyone! It also includes bonuses in the form of trivia added by Dr. Parente to provide historical context for the songs featured in the book.



It also makes a great gift so get your copy(ies).



Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/christmas-carols-to-awaken-your-passion-at-the-piano-by-thomas-parente/



Christmas Carols to Awaken Your Passion at the Piano

Author: Dr. Thomas Parente

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: November 2021

Book Genre: Arts & Photography  Music



About the Author:

Thomas J. Parente is a former professor of piano at Westminster Choir College of Rider University, where he teaches piano. He is the author of a piano instructional video series entitled The Tom Parente In-Home Piano Video Course and a training text for piano teachers entitled How to Teach Group Piano Successfully through Flow. He is also a coauthor of Experiencing Choral Music, an innovative series of choral books published by McGraw Hill/Glencoe, and The Choral Rehearsal, which is published by GIA. Dr. Parente is a frequent clinician and has presented workshops, courses, and clinics both nationally and internationally at venues such as Teachers College of Columbia University, the Paris International Conference on Education, Economy & Society, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, the Dalcroze Council of Australia, the Hawaiian Arts and Humanities Conference, the Gina Bachauer Piano Festival, the Conservatorio de Puerto Rico, the International Society for Music Education, the World Piano Pedagogy Convention, and the College Music Society.