COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 306

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 114 Crore landmark milestone (114,37,61,698) today. More than 65 lakh (65,73,687) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10381296
2nd Dose
9365324
FLWs
1st Dose
18374884
2nd Dose
16240530
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
437046470
2nd Dose
180266368
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
179372281
2nd Dose
107790008
Over 60 years
1st Dose
112374695
2nd Dose
72549842
Cumulative 1st dose administered
757549626
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
386212072
Total
1143761698
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 17th November, 2021 (306th Day)
HCWs
1st Dose
187
2nd Dose
10866
FLWs
1st Dose
286
2nd Dose
19674
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
1228801
2nd Dose
3380975
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
296012
2nd Dose
968403
Over 60 years
1st Dose
179938
2nd Dose
488545
1st Dose Administered in Total
1705224
2nd Dose Administered in Total
4868463
Total
6573687
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
