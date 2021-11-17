Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 306

Nov 17, 2021 | Business

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 114 Crore landmark milestone (114,37,61,698) today. More than 65 lakh (65,73,687) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10381296

2nd Dose

9365324

FLWs

1st Dose

18374884

2nd Dose

16240530

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

437046470

2nd Dose

180266368

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

179372281

2nd Dose

107790008

Over 60 years

1st Dose

112374695

2nd Dose

72549842

Cumulative 1st dose administered

757549626

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

386212072

Total

1143761698

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 17th November, 2021 (306th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

187

2nd Dose

10866

FLWs

1st Dose

286

2nd Dose

19674

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1228801

2nd Dose

3380975

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

296012

2nd Dose

968403

Over 60 years

1st Dose

179938

2nd Dose

488545

1st Dose Administered in Total

1705224

2nd Dose Administered in Total

4868463

Total

6573687

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

