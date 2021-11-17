COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 306

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 114 Crore landmark milestone (114,37,61,698) today. More than 65 lakh (65,73,687) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10381296 2nd Dose 9365324 FLWs 1st Dose 18374884 2nd Dose 16240530 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 437046470 2nd Dose 180266368 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 179372281 2nd Dose 107790008 Over 60 years 1st Dose 112374695 2nd Dose 72549842 Cumulative 1st dose administered 757549626 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 386212072 Total 1143761698

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 17th November, 2021 (306th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 187 2nd Dose 10866 FLWs 1st Dose 286 2nd Dose 19674 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1228801 2nd Dose 3380975 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 296012 2nd Dose 968403 Over 60 years 1st Dose 179938 2nd Dose 488545 1st Dose Administered in Total 1705224 2nd Dose Administered in Total 4868463 Total 6573687

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

