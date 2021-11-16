Enjy Kiwan makes her mark on TV and Film

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nov 15, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Exciting times ahead for Enjy Kiwan; quickly making her mark on the acting scene Enjy Kiwan debuted her first leading role on OSN in “El Wad3 Misteqr” She brought the loveable character “Nardine” to life in this comedy; starring along side Entsar Ali, Shadi AlFons and Khalid Mansour.

The show revolves around 2 call centre dispatch workers and two security guards that attempt to bust a drug cartel operation… filled with one-liner zingers and plenty of misfortunate events, this series will have you laughing throughout.

The second TV series will be Enjy’s second lead role with S productions: Directed by Mohamad Salama

Without revealing too much, Enjy’s role in “Beit Al Ma3ady” is one not to miss; in this darkly comedic drama, Enjy portrays and brings to life a character like none other

In her first role on the big screen Enjy Kiwan lands the role of Khalid Salem’s wife in this romantic drama “Fel 2Alb”; Starring Nesreen Tafesh and directed by Morcous Adel.

Stay tuned for updates

