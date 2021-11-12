DeNet, a Decentralized Storage Platform, Now Support Every Major Operating System Now

DeNet is developing, our audience is growing. We are grateful to our community and investors for their support and trust. We are committed to make the most secure and affordable data storage on the market,  said Rafik Signatulin, the CEO of DeNet. Decentralized storage platform from DeNet allows people to store files, apps and NFTs safely and inexpensively in a distributed network of devices around the world in encrypted form.

DeNet is building ecosystem based on decentralized data storage. DeNet targets users who want to have the convenience of Google Drive-like experience, high data security of services like ProtonMail and DuckDuckGo, and affordable product price. DeNet is also a perfect solution for NFTs safely storage.

###