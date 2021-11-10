United Performance Metals Launches New Corporate Website

What sets our company apart from others are the customer-focused material solutions we offer, said Curt Gillingham, Director of Sales. Our website was developed as a comprehensive customer resource that integrates these solutions to provide a more valuable user experience, Gillingham added.

UPM offers a comprehensive inventory of products, including nickel alloys, titanium, stainless steel, cobalt alloys, PRODEC®, alloy steel, cobalt chrome moly, and aluminum in sheet, coil, strip, custom thin gauge strip, plate, bar and near net shapes. The website, www.upmet.com, allows optimal navigation of all products, certifications, processing, and the customer portal – all from the home page.

United Performance Metals (UPM), an ONeal Industries affiliate company, is a specialty metals solutions center serving customers in a variety of industries including aerospace, defense, space, fastener, medical, power generation, oil and gas, semiconductor, and many others. UPM offers a broad spectrum of high-performance metals and alloys, FIRSTCUT+® processing services, quality approvals, and custom supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, UPM maintains ten service centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.upmet.com

ONeal Industries (ONI) is the nation’s largest family-owned network of metals service centers and component and tube manufacturing businesses. Composed of eight leading brands and generating sales of $1.8 billion in 2020. ONI is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and has more than 70 specialized facilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The company is celebrating 100 years in business in 2021. For more information, visit www.onealind.com

