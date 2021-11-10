SEO National to Jump Start Business for Online Children’s Clothing Boutique

Known across the Wasatch Front as Utah’s search engine optimization leader, SEO National works with a wide variety of online companies nationwide. Their clients include small family-owned start-ups, Inc. 5000 companies, and entrepreneurs featured on Shark Tank. Online retailer Bitsy Bug Boutique is the newest company to partner with this industry leader to optimize their site, increasing sales.

Based in Arizona, Bitsy Bug Boutique seeks to eliminate the hassle of shopping for baby and toddler clothes that are both adorable and affordable. Working with only the top baby goods suppliers, Bitsy Bug Boutique offer quality products with almost no mark-up, saving new parents time and money. Bitsy Bug Boutique carries baby and toddler sizes up to 5T in addition to mommy and me matching outfits and prides themselves on being less expensive than other online boutiques.

“Breaking into an online shopping market like baby products presents challenges of its own,” remarked Damon Burton, SEO President. “Successfully showcasing what you have to offer over and above the competition can only happen when customers can find you. SEO helps maximize the impact of their products and web content, which is why we optimize the website for search engines that ultimately link shopping customers to the content they want to see.”

Burton knows what it takes to successfully promote clients’ sites, learning first-hand while building his own business without paying for advertising. He has never paid for ads and doesn’t foresee a situation where it would be necessary. 100% of SEO National’s clients come to them through their own practice of SEO or as referrals.

While other SEO experts promise fast results, Burton adheres to a different school of thought. Speaking of his methods, Burton stated that, “Success for our clients is not something that they achieve in a week or a month. It’s not a point on a map that you suddenly reach. We measure the success of our search engine optimization by watching our client’s businesses rank higher in the search results, seeing customer conversion rates increase, and observing a steady rise in sales. Continuously working to promote these key indicators tell us that what we are doing is helping the company be successful.”

To learn more about pursuing search engine optimization with SEO National and how they help companies like Bitsy Bug Boutique boost their business without resorting to expensive advertising, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285) or go to www.SEOnational.com.

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.