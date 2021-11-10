Poetry Collection, “In a High Place: Black Motherhood and a Woman Rising,” by Caneeka Elleanor, Embraces the Complexities in Motherhood and Explores Postpartum Anxiety

From the Author of “WOVEN: Womanhood and Unveiling Gods Beauty,” through the use of poetry and essays, “In A High Place” is an intimate reflection of Black motherhood and the growth of a woman finding her way back to herself. Caneeka shares the pain of miscarriage, embraces the identity challenges of motherhood, sheds light on the impact of postpartum anxiety, celebrates the power of the collective, and reminds us of God’s strength in times of uncertainty.

It is a book comparative to the hope and tenacious joy found in Alice Walker’s “Hard Times Require Furious Dancing” as well as the wisdom and self-love reflected in Maya Angelou’s “Wouldn’t Take Nothing For My Journey Now.”

“In A High Place: Black Motherhood and a Woman Rising” poetry and essay collection is an invitation for Black mothers to envision the community we need in postpartum and throughout mothering, as well as the healing we deserve in the low and high places on our journey.

Caneeka is a poet, author and Postpartum Doula. She is the mother of two boys, married to her college sweetheart. A Human Development graduate from the University of Alabama, Caneeka self-published three books: “Smeared Eyeliner and Faded Lipstick” poetry collection, “On the Heels of My Father” devotional, and “WOVEN: Womanhood and Unveiling God’s Beauty.” “In A High Place: Black Motherhood and A Woman Rising” is her second poetry collection. Featuring themes of grief, healing, spirituality, social justice, and miscarriage, “In A High Place” explores the complexities of Black motherhood while serving as a companion on the journey towards healing, spiritual growth, and highlighting the power in community.

“In A High Place” is 149 pages available in print and ebook versions on Amazon and other online booksellers.