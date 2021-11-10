Bayut Announces Winners of Inaugural Edition of the Your Home Your Choice Awards 2021 at Star Studded Gala Event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nov 7, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – After weeks of anticipation, Bayut has unveiled the winners of their very first consumer choice awards! The region’s leading property website hosted the inaugural edition of the Bayut Your Home Your Choice Awards at a spectacular gala event in the Dubai Opera on Tuesday, 2nd November. The highly-awaited event celebrated the leading brands and organizations that are well-loved by the residents of Dubai.

The star-studded event that felicitated the winners from various community and lifestyle categories, was attended by more than 500+ guests including influential personalities and business leaders from Dubai. The Bayut Your Home Your Choice Awards celebrated the people, places, and organizations that have made an indelible mark on the city’s social fabric with their remarkable commitment to customer excellence. Dubai’s popular social media influencers and creative content creators were also acknowledged at the gala event for their hard work.

Bayut received more than 230,000 public votes within two weeks, which decided the fate of the finalists at these exclusive awards. The initial list of nominees was chosen after a thorough evaluation of big data from public reviews on digital platforms like YouTube, Google, Tripadvisor, and city stakeholders. All inputs were then vetted by an unbiased independent auditing firm, following which the jury members including Ammar Al Malik, the Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, Alyza Beg Group Head of Corporate Affairs at the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Derya Matras the Vice President of Facebook MENA and Turkey and Sania Mirza renowned International tennis star with the guidance of Special Advisor to the Jury and Director Marketing at Bayut & dubizzle, Sahar Khan shared their recommendations to narrow down the five finalists for each award category.

Commenting on the Bayut Your Home Your Choice Awards 2021 Gala Event, Haider Ali Khan, the CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and the Head of EMPG MENA said: “The Bayut Your Home Your Choice Awards have been inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, towards making our home, Dubai, the happiest city on earth. At Bayut, we are proud to be called a home-grown success story and we have achieved this status thanks to the wonderful infrastructure and the support of the people of Dubai. Therefore, we wanted to honour the deserving and influential brands for their creativity and hard work through Bayut Your Home Your Choice Awards. Every finalist tonight for this award is a winner and on behalf of the team at Bayut, I would like to congratulate all of them.”

As revealed at The Bayut Your Home Your Choice Awards event for 2021, the winners for each category are:

Community:

– Best Affordable Apartment Cluster in Dubai: the Mediterranean, Discovery Gardens by Nakheel

– Best Affordable Villa Community in Dubai: Al Reem, Arabian Ranches by Emaar

– Best Luxury Apartment in Dubai: Burj Khalifa by Emaar

– Best Luxury Villa Community in Dubai: Signature Villas, Palm Jumeirah by Nakheel

– Best Real Estate Agency in Dubai: Betterhomes

Education:

– Best Nursery Chain in Dubai: British Orchard Nursery

– Best Primary School in Dubai: Dubai English Speaking School

– Best Secondary School in Dubai: GEMS Dubai American Academy

Retail:

– Best Discount Programme in Dubai: Smiles

– Best Online Food & Grocery Delivery App in Dubai: Talabat

– Best Rewards Programme in Dubai: SHARE Rewards

Dining:

– Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Dubai: Al Ustad Special Kabab

– Best New Cafe in Dubai: Hive Board Game Cafe

– Best Instagrammable Cafe in Dubai: Secret Garden by L’ETO

– Best New Fine Dining Restaurant in Dubai: CÉ LA VI

Hospitality:

– Best Hotel Membership Programme in Dubai: U by Emaar

– Best Spa in Dubai: Anantara Spa

– Best Boutique Hotel in Dubai: Lapita, Dubai Parks, and Resorts

– Best 5 Star Hotel in Dubai: Atlantis, The Palm

– Best Beach Resort in Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Entertainment:

– Best Theme Park in Dubai: Aquaventure Waterpark

– Best Golf Club in Dubai: Emirates Golf Club

– Best New Tourist Attraction in Dubai: Deep Dive Dubai

– Best Beach in Dubai: Kite Beach

Creative:

– Best English Radio Entertainment Show in Dubai: The Kris Fade Show

– Best YouTube Content Creator in Dubai: Mo Vlogs

– Best Instagram Influencer in Dubai: Khalid Al Ameri

Congratulations to all the winners of Bayut’s first-ever Your Home Your Choice Awards 2021!

