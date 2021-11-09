#WorldsToDoList

As part of the annual Global Goals week, Project Everyone and partners (ourselves included) launched The Worlds To Do List campaign to raise awareness and action for the Global Goals.

The Worlds To Do List was a campaign to raise awareness of The Global Goals for Sustainable Development, an ambitious plan adopted by all 193 member states of the UN to create a better world by 2030, by improving health, ending poverty, fighting inequality and tackling the climate crisis. You might have seen some of the giant sticky notes appearing over your favourite brands like Google, Mars and of course our own brands, highlighting the need to address the UNs Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Did you spot any of our brands getting involved?

The most pressing global challenges, from climate change to widening health inequalities, will not be met in isolation but through collaboration to drive sustainable change. At Reckitt, we are committed to play our part to take action to tackle threats posed by climate change to people and planet.

Laxman Narasimhan CEO

Our ambition is to reach half the world with products that contribute to a cleaner, healthier world by 2030, and to engage 2 billion people in programs, partnerships and campaigns to support the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Worlds To Do List is very real and we need to act now if were going to make meaningful change. Taking a stance, showing our support for the cause, sharing the work were doing to make a difference and inspiring people to take action are just some of the ways were doing just that.

Agnes Sipos Purpose-led Brand Building Director

Whats happening now?

COP26 is now in full swing and weve been busy at Global Goals House all week. Look out for some more Worlds To Do List activations taking place across Glasgow, including on the Skypark building overlooking the Blue Zone  the main space for negotiations!

How can we get involved?

The Worlds To Do List is very real and we need to act now if were going to make meaningful change. Taking a stance, showing our support for the cause, promoting the work were doing to make a difference and inspiring people to take action are just some of the ways were doing just that.

Join the movement! Its everyones responsibility to make a difference. So get online and get social  a better future is only a few clicks away…

You can read more about our Sustainability Ambitions here.

COP26 Hub here.

The Worlds To Do List | The Global Goals