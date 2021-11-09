WorldsToDoList

As part of the annual Global Goals week, Project Everyone and partners (ourselves included) launched The Worlds To Do List campaign to raise awareness and action for the Global Goals.
The Worlds To Do List was a campaign to raise awareness of The Global Goals for Sustainable Development, an ambitious plan adopted by all 193 member states of the UN to create a better world by 2030, by improving health, ending poverty, fighting inequality and tackling the climate crisis. You might have seen some of the giant sticky notes appearing over your favourite brands like Google, Mars and of course our own brands, highlighting the need to address the UNs Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Did you spot any of our brands getting involved?
The most pressing global challenges, from climate change to widening health inequalities, will not be met in isolation but through collaboration to drive sustainable change. At Reckitt, we are committed to play our part to take action to tackle threats posed by climate change to people and planet.
Laxman Narasimhan CEO
Our ambition is to reach half the world with products that contribute to a cleaner, healthier world by 2030, and to engage 2 billion people in programs, partnerships and campaigns to support the Sustainable Development Goals.
The Worlds To Do List is very real and we need to act now if were going to make meaningful change. Taking a stance, showing our support for the cause, sharing the work were doing to make a difference and inspiring people to take action are just some of the ways were doing just that.
Agnes Sipos Purpose-led Brand Building Director
Whats happening now?
COP26 is now in full swing and weve been busy at Global Goals House all week. Look out for some more Worlds To Do List activations taking place across Glasgow, including on the Skypark building overlooking the Blue Zone the main space for negotiations!
How can we get involved?
The Worlds To Do List is very real and we need to act now if were going to make meaningful change. Taking a stance, showing our support for the cause, promoting the work were doing to make a difference and inspiring people to take action are just some of the ways were doing just that.
Join the movement! Its everyones responsibility to make a difference. So get online and get social a better future is only a few clicks away…
You can read more about our Sustainability Ambitions here.
COP26 Hub here.
The Worlds To Do List | The Global Goals