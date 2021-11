The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented three Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and sixty-one Padma Shri Awards for the year 2020, at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II this evening (November 8, 2021) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in the presence of Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs and other dignitaries.

List of Awardees and photographs of the ceremony are attached.

