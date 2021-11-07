Hardbacon Reveals The Top 7 Richest People in Atlantic Canada

Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 30,000 Canadians, revealed today the 7 richest people in Atlantic Canada.

Despite being a region in Canada with only 2.5 million residents, the richest of the rich in Atlantic Canada have a combined net worth of 18.3 billion CAD. For the most part, members of this exclusive list benefit from inherited family wealth, while others made their debut in the billionaires’ club individually.

The richest Canadian in Atlantic Canada as of the list’s measurement date was James Irving, whose net worth is 5.08 billion CAD. As the owner of J.D. Irving, James inherited the construction part of the Irving family business, and has since expanded the company into a formidable empire. Likewise, his brother Arthur inherited the oil part of the Irving family business. He has a net worth of 2.3 billion CAD thanks to the Irving Oil business.

With a net worth of 3.79 billion CAD, Harrison McCain’s Family is the second richest in the region, thanks to a healthy inheritance from the success of the McCain Foods business he and his brother started in 1956. Rounding-out the top 3 richest people in Atlantic Canada is the Sobey family with a net worth of 2.88 billion.

Individuals on the list include Kenneth Rowe, the founder and Chairman of IMP Group; John Bragg, chairman, president, and co-CEO of Oxford Frozen Food Limited; and John Risley, the co-founder of Clearwater Seafoods and the chairman and president of Thornvale Holdings Limited. Here’s a closer look at the 7 richest people in Atlantic Canada on Hardbacon’s list:

7 richest people in Atlantic Canada and their net worth

“As a Canadian company, it’s inspiring to read about the business success of fellow Canadians across the country and we’re excited to celebrate these individuals with this list,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault.

