The Broadway Lounge Presents “Phenomenal Phil” Raso in “BELIEVE!”; a Night of Comedy Magic & Mind Reading

Mind reader extraordinaire, “Phenomenal Phil” Raso, announces tickets are on sale now for his new show “BELIEVE!” at the Broadway Lounge, 316 SW Washington St, Peoria, Illinois. Over the course of 75 minutes, Phil will uniquely engage audience members with psychological deceptions and mysteries of the mind. The one-night-only performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and available at www.phrnomenalphil.com.

“Phenomenal Phil” normally performs for corporate audiences. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see him in person.

“Get ready for a memorable evening,” said Raso. “The audience will go on a ride traveling through the thoughts, intuitions and perceptions of one another. Their minds will be blown away.” Spectators should prepare to be a part of the show, as Raso attempts to get into their heads and disclose what they are thinking. “In its heyday, Peoria hosted many Vaudeville shows. I’m trying to bring a bit of the Vaudeville theater experience back to Peoria and the Broadway Lounge is the perfect place to make it happen,” Raso added.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Plan to come and enjoy the Broadway Lounge fare for dinner and drinks. The mind-blowing performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

About Phil Raso

Phil Raso is an elite thought reader. Phil has been honing his skills since first developing a curiosity for mystery at a young age after seeing some great Chicago performers. What started as a child’s fascination for the art, has now become a passion. Phil’s unique blend of mystery, mayhem and thought reading has earned him the nickname, “Phenomenal Phil.”

He has used his unique blend of skills to reveal the thoughts of various corporate audiences including employees of Crayola, Staples, Jack Daniels, Netflix and more. Be careful around Phil. He knows what you are thinking!