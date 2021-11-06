10XMedia.com Attends The Affiliate Summit West in Las Vegas This Week!

Boca Raton, Florida Nov 4, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – 10XMedia.com an Award-Winning Financial Digital Marketing Agency that reaches millions of stock traders and investors in North America announced it will be attending the Affiliate Summit West (ASW).

Taking place November 2-4 at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, the three-day event will provide an opportunity for 10XMedia to establish powerful relationships with industry peers and spotlight the 10XMedia toolset, including its first-mover programmatic advertising for public companies custom built-in 2018 with proprietary technology and an expansive media reach to investors.

“The success of our client’s marketing campaign is a top priority for 10XMedia,” said Joshua & Jamie Yafa, founders of 10XMedia. “From the simple touches to strategic support, 10XMedia has a longstanding history known throughout the industry of helping public companies achieve their liquidity, and shareholder goals and significantly expand brand reach. We’ve been attending the Affiliate Summit for the last decade and it has always provided an opportunity to strengthen the long-lasting partnerships that allow 10XMedia to maximize client satisfaction and repeat business.”

ASW 2021 will bring together 3,000 of the world’s top affiliate marketers and leaders in the performance marketing industry. Representing 60 countries, these decision-makers are comprised of online publishers, influencers, media owners, traffic sources, advertisers, global brands, networks, technology firms, agencies and more looking to demonstrate their solutions and build face-to-face relationships.

About 10XMedia.com

10XMedia is a widely recognized “Pioneer” in the financial marketing space. We specialize in generating enormous investor interest through their multichannel digital strategies for public companies. Since 1998 our founders have set the marketing bar & continue to raise it. When other agencies can’t, our clients trust us to keep delivering liquidity, shareholders, capital, and senior exchange up-listing again and again. From being invited to ring the bell multiple times at the NYSE & NASDAQ exchange, to literally turning paltry 50 million dollar market-caps into multiple billion-dollar market-caps practically overnight. We didn’t get here by accident. We have more success stories than other agencies have clients!

