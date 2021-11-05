Top Cybersecurity Rule: Don’t Put Your Business at Risk

By Mucteba Celik, Chief Technology Officer, RevBits

Driving forces, like multi-cloud, SaaS, mobility, and IoT, are causing enterprises to transition away from inefficient and complex legacy security architectures. Traditional solutions add high operational overhead and management complexity. Modern business networks are enabled by diverse security capabilities that can be delivered on-premises or as cloud services, that centrally manage and control the network edge. Todays extended perimeter requires multi-layered security and a Zero Trust model to protect data, applications, endpoints, and networks  regardless of location.

Secure digital transformation is a business imperative



There is nothing conventional about todays digital business transformation. The longer an enterprise holds on to strict traditional network perimeter confines, the greater their security risk, and their inability to compete with more technically agile companies. While enterprises cant control the unsecured nature of the Internet, they can control and secure access to applications and systems that collect and store customer data and corporate secrets. A perimeter-less network means organizations can no longer rely upon a trust model. The identity of every user, device, and location must be verified and given authorization before allowing access.

Conflating multi-layered security capabilities



As digital infrastructure margins expand and edge intelligence increases, we must encrypt data and authenticate and authorize all users and devices. Secure access to network-connected assets is a requirement for true digital business transformation. A secure foundation for digital transformation requires a cohesive, unified, and user-friendly platform that supports security and privacy integrated throughout.

To accomplish this requires an integrated multi-layered security platform. This enables IT and security teams to support efficient, reliable, and secure on-premises and cloud services. All platform security functions can be viewed, automated, and managed through a single dashboard, enabling the flexibility to secure applications and services at scale.

Having a single view into everything, including identity, applications, and endpoints enable the governance needed through an integrated digital infrastructure with controlled access. A Zero Trust security model is key to enabling this, with advanced access controls across clouds, on-premises, hybrid, and mobile environments. Leveraging identity, by automatically authenticating and authorizing access based upon business policies, gives enterprises the control they need to protect their digital assets.

Dont lose sight of your expanding business perimeter



Business success is no longer judged by the size of the walls that contain it. Software is breaking down walls, eliminating restrictive perimeters, and providing a secure and more risk-averse foundation of flexible, low-cost, simplified, and consolidated infrastructure. Todays successful businesses are running faster than ever before and being driven by software that makes them fleet of foot and agile in execution.

An integrated software-based architectural approach, with capabilities like email security, endpoint security, identity management, deception technology, and ZTNA (zero trust network access), significantly increases an organizations security posture. It closes security gaps, improves performance, and eliminates the need for multiple physical appliances.

These capabilities enable enterprises to extend their network perimeter, without gaps between siloed security functions. This simplifies and automates the creation, delivery, management, and operations of diverse security services, including configurations, policy, certificates, etc.

This software model requires a security platform that can abstract business advantages from the underlying infrastructure. One that can cross-pollinate security policies, unifying them with visibility across multiple domains, business units, locations, users, and devices. These are the requirements for securing todays digital enterprise.

About the author

Mucteba Celik Mucteba Celik is RevBits Chief Technology Officer. With over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity and development, he designed, architected, and led the development efforts of RevBits products, which utilize five of his patents. Mucteba is a hands-on and highly experienced cybersecurity leader with numerous advanced certificates, including GXPN, GREM, GCFA, OSCP, OSCE, etc. For many years Mucteba analyzed malware, cyberattacks, state-sponsored attackers, and cybercriminal behavior, and in parallel, he analyzed cybersecurity products, and their vulnerabilities and shortcomings. Overseeing more than 60 developers at RevBits, he has created a suite of innovative and effective security products that make cyberspace safer for enterprises.

