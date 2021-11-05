At 2021 PASBA Fall Management Conference in Nashville, Infinitely Virtual Affirms Value of Managed IT – No Matter the Host

On the eve of the 2021 PASBA Fall Management Conference – set for Nov. 8-11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Nashville Downtown – the CEO of leading cloud pioneer Infinitely Virtual is extolling the virtues of “no host” Managed IT.

“Two years ago, in a bid to dramatically simplify the complex workload confronting managed services providers and IT professionals, we rolled out IV Managed ITSM, a distinctive new take on the MSP model,” said Adam Stern, Infinitely Virtual founder and CEO. “Now, as remote work/remote access has become more of a necessity than an option, the introduction seems prescient, and our IV Managed IT may be more appropriate for accounting firms than ever. PASBA’s Fall Management Conference provides an ideal opportunity for organizations to get acquainted with this compelling way to have a better experience with Managed IT, whether hosted by AWS or Azure.”

Offering comprehensive, premium remote monitoring and management, IV Managed IT is built around a modern, intuitive platform that enables Infinitely Virtual to easily look after customer devices, across all environments, from any location in the world. Given that IV is an MS Direct provider, IV’s Managed IT solution puts the focus on people and business strategy as well as on hardware, delivering support from the desktop to the server and everything in between.

“With IV Managed IT, we’re placing our distinctive stamp on IT management services, in part by answering the question, ‘who monitors your local equipment?’ Our Managed IT suite recognizes that, for small and mid-size accounting firms, the cloud isn’t pure play. While much of the compute environment may be off-premises, not all of it is, can be or even should be. Managed IT enables your IT resources to live seamlessly in both worlds.”

IV Managed IT rests on six pillars: focusing resources on the core business; easily scaling with growth; aligning technology with strategic goals; remote management; IT help desk; and on-site IT management. Managed IT services are tailored to meet any accounting firm’s needs, from handling employee endpoints to fully overseeing complex IT infrastructure. “Ultimately, we believe businesses should dedicate their resources to what they do best, not worrying about IT,” Stern said. “IV Managed IT is designed to grow with every business.”

PASBA represents Certified Public Accountants, Public Accountants, and Enrolled Agents who provide accounting services to small businesses throughout the United States. Members of the Association have built a nationwide network of accountants to benefit small business clients across the country. Using the collective resources of this network, Association members offer their clients a level of service and expertise that individual practices are unable to rival.

For more information, visit www.infinitelyvirtual.com.

About Infinitely Virtual

The World’s Most Advanced Hosting Environment

Infinitely Virtual is a leading provider of high quality and affordable Cloud Server technology, capable of delivering services to any type of business, via terminal servers, SharePoint servers and SQL servers – all based on Cloud Servers. Ranked #28th on the Talkin’ Cloud 100 roster of premier hosting providers, Infinitely Virtual has earned the highest rating of ”Enterprise-Ready™” in Skyhigh Networks’ CloudTrust™ Program for four of its offerings — Cloud Server Hosting, InfiniteVault, InfiniteProtect and Virtual Terminal Server. The company recently took the #1 spot in HostReview’s Ranking of VPS hosting providers. Founder and CEO Adam Stern is a member of the Forbes Technology Council. Infinitely Virtual was established as a subsidiary of Altay Corporation, and through this partnership, the company provides customers with expert 24×7 technical support. More information about Infinitely Virtual can be found at: http://www.infinitelyvirtual.com, @iv_cloudhosting, or call 866-257-8455.