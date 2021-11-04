Strikepoint Group Holdings acquires Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing

Strikepoint Group Holdings (SGH), formerly known as Horizon Group Holdings, has announced the acquisition of Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing of Largo, FL. The ninth acquisition of 2021 for Strikepoint Group Holdings (SGH). Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing was represented in this transaction by HVAC business broker Patrick Lange with Business Modification Group, Horseshoe Beach, Florida.

Performance was founded in 1959 as a residential HVAC company and expanded into plumbing and electrical work several years ago to leverage the economic growth of the region and an increase in club memberships.

Dad and Grandad learned refrigeration in the Navy, said Terry Stables, the third-generation owner of Performance. They said the HVAC guys seemed to be the cleanest on the job. To grow and promote the business Stables continued to rely on extended family to print door hangers and yard signs.

The company strives to give customers peace of mind  the knowledge that theyre covered in an emergency and that same-day service is always available. Stables found that Strikepoint companies take a similar approach. Strikepoint built their business on same-day service, the same as we did, Stables says. That, and the smooth acquisition process, made the transition easy.

Charlie Haines, CEO of Strikepoint Group Holdings, agreed. We love working with companies like Performance to create new opportunities for their people and offer new services to their customers. So were thrilled that Performance is joining the Strikepoint family of brands. They have a great team and a solid customer base.

The goal of every Strikepoint partnership is to help strong local companies like Performance expand the services they offer customers and enhance opportunities for employees. Strikepoint is always on the lookout for outstanding local and regional brands who share similar values, Haines said.

About Strikepoint Group Holdings

Founded in 1987, Strikepoint Group Holdings is one of the largest and most referred home services companies in the United States, specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning, electrical, and indoor air quality. Formerly known as Horizon Group Holdings, SGH is based in Newark, Delaware. Since 2017, the SGH portfolio has expanded organically and through acquisitions in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, and Florida. Most recently, SGH welcomed First Class HVAC in Millsboro, DE; EB Design Air in Hillburn, NY; A-Absolute Plumbing, Heating, and Air in Roselle, NJ; 4 Service Pros in Lorton, VA; Hurley & David in Springfield, MA; Solvit Home Services in Plainville, CT; Level Home Services, in Havre de Grace, MD, and Paradise Air, Inc. in Largo, FL.

About Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing

Based in Largo, FL, Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing opened in 1959. It provides air conditioning, electrical, and plumbing services in the Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater areas of Florida.

