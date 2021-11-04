SOHO SELF to Launch Social Networking App Featuring User-Owned Interactive 3D Luxury Apartments as Social Hubs

SOHO SELF is building a blockchain-based 3D social networking app within a massive realistic virtual apartment tower that lets neighbors visit each others’ virtual apartments & interact. The 3D apartments will be available in a range of sizes from low-rise units to penthouses. Users are able to express themselves and socialize, in their very own virtual property, free from data mining, target marketing or content censorship.

“We envisioned a social setting that would allow users to really represent themselves visually,” reported a representative for SOHO. “Along with that, we wanted to shift the paradigm that has been common in social media. SOHO users will Own the virtual space that houses their social activities, And they will own & control their content.” The company points to an endless number of reports and studies surrounding information privacy and censorship on various networks.

“The SOHO app will encompass a number of commonly used social tools and even more brand new elements that people have been clamoring for – all within an engaging virtual apartment setting. Users will be able to visit each other’s virtual space and interact in more meaningful ways.”

The newly published SOHO SELF introductory website details the available options that users will have in choosing a virtual apartment, and shows all of the interactivity that users will be able to enjoy in the spaces. “Our plan is to allow a limited number of users due to the network demands for an app with SOHO’s capabilities and visual quality. We have opened up free pre-registration for a specific number of virtual apartments & will close out pre-registrations as the various levels of units are reserved.”

About SOHO SELF:

SOHO SELF is a massive virtual tower with interactive digital HOMES that our users OWN & personalize. Your interactive 3D space replaces the outdated social profile, and is what YOU want it to be. Socialize & Share… Your Style. Your Musical Choices, Videos and Decor. Your Digital Photo Log. Your Select Social Feeds. Your Virtual Art Gallery. Your Influences. Your Likes. Your Loves. Your Family, Friends & Neighbors…

Contact SOHO:

386-220-1349 or

Mark@SOHOSELF.com

Visit us at: www.SOHOSELF.com for more info.

