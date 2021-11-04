President of India’s Greetings on the Eve of Deepawali

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to his fellow citizens on the eve of Deepawali.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

Deepawali festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. This festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of our society. The auspicious occasion of Deepawali gives message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood. Infact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other.

Let us, celebrate this festival together in a clean and safe manner and resolve to contribute in conservation & protection of environment”.

