DigiMax Announces Partnership between BearClaw Esports and CryptoHawk AI

DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the “Company” or “DigiMax”) (CSE:DIGI) is excited to announced it is combining forces with BearClaw Esports to allow its community of streaming gamers and Esports followers to access CryptoHawk AI products and information. Esports gamers are well known for their affiliation with cryptocurrencies, with many gamers also using their computer hardware to mine and trade a wide variety of cryptocurrencies.

At $180 billion and growing by 20% in 2020(1), the video game category is now bigger than sports and movie revenue combined. Further, the platforms that people use for gaming is resulting in more connectedness and scale of participants than ever before. Gamers and crypto traders have a great deal in common and most do both already and often on the same machines as more and more gamers are converting their gaming machines into miners in their spare time.

BearClaw attracts more than 200,000 gamers and viewers per month through a variety of events that includes but is not limited to:

BearClaw Streamers – 15,000 Daily – https://www.twitch.tv/team/bearclawgaming

Challenger Circuit Pro – 100,000 Semi-Monthly – https://www.twitch.tv/playapex

Brazil Open – 10,000 Saturdays – https://www.youtube.com/c/PUBGMOBILEBrasil

GLL Cup – 1000,000 Semi-Weekly – https://www.twitch.tv/gllapex

Other events include Call of Duty and VCT Game Changer tournaments each attracting more than 100,000 users.

The integration of the gaming community with CryptoHawk AI is expected to bring several benefits, including:

– Allowing the BearClaw community subscription access to CryptoHawk AI for their personal use in trading various cryptocurrencies.

– Allowing those same users to benefit through the CryptoHawk AI affiliate program where they can earn credits against subscription fees by referring other new subscribers;

– Adding the gaming community to the CryptoHawk AI predictions solution, which adds a considerable diverse expansion to the user-base; and

– Aligning the BearClaw community with the growing DigiMax partnership community

The addition of BearClaw adds an exciting element to the growing depth of assets and partnerships surrounding the DigiMax Investment and Trading tools supported by DigiMax Artificial Intelligence.

“The technological savviness and leadership of the gaming industry, and its community, have always been in the forefront of innovation and AI. This is why this partnership and outreach with BearClaw Esports brings a frictionless and non-disruptive adoption to a growing generation that desires and monetizes from technological advancement,” said Thierry Hubert, CTO of DigiMax.

“The gaming and Esports community is no stranger to finding new ways to leverage its passion,” said Harley Parks, CEO of BearClaw. “Many of us have been using our gaming computers to mine bitcoins and build and trade virtual assets, understand the value of NFTs in our metaverse and run worldwide and local competitions offering significant and sustainable rewards. We turn our gaming time into streaming events where followers and sponsors finance our time and lifestyle. Our partnership with DigiMax is a perfect fit and a timely addition to our community.”

About BearClaw

BearClaw Esports is a professional Esports organization that organizes and facilitates gaming and entertainment around the world through streaming events and Esports events with a complimentary local feel so that everyone is included. Its mission is to promote the gaming and Esports industry development for gamers, encourage Gen Z players to pursue their interests, inspire creativity, and promote diversity. Based originally in Korea, BearClaw has members all around the world.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the Company’s engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.

To learn more, visit our website: https://digimaxglobal.com/

