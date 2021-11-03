Second day of “Destination Northeast India” celebration at National Museum, New Delhi begins with Manipuri dance Basanta Raasa

As part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glory of its people’s culture and achievements, the National Museum, New Delhi is celebrating the rich heritage of North East India, under the Ministry of DoNER & NEC’s initiative titled “Destination NorthEastIndia”.The celebration at Museum was inaugurated on 1st November, 2021 and will continue till 7th November 2021.

On the 2nd Day of celebration of Destination North East India, dance and music of Manipur, Sikkim, Assam and Mizoram was organised. The forenoon session was started with Basanta Raasa Manipuri Dance related to Radha & Krishana performed by Panthoibi Jagoi Marup.It was followed by Bamboo Dance, a folk dance of Mizoram performed by Mizoram team and ended with Nepali Dance of Sikkim performed by Agragami dance and cine team.

The post lunch session was started with Goalparia folk Song by Agragami dance and cine team. The team performed 03 Folk songs related to Meaning of Life and Romantic. Then Bamboo Dance of Mizoram was again performed in central open rotunda to attract the visitors. At the end of day celebration was again filled with devotion to Love of Radha Krishna by Basanta Raasa of Manipur Dance performed by Agragami dance and cine team. The cultural performances were enjoyed by the audiences (Photos illustrated).

After the cultural performances the artists visited the North-East Gallery where the National Museum has showcases the contemporary Folk art and crafts.

The Cultural performances of tomorrow include: Folk Fusion song, Kabui Naga Dance and Blind fold act in forenoon session and Bamboo Dance, Nagaland Folk performance and Kabui Naga Dance in afternoon session.

The cultural performances will be live streamed through Social Media handles of the National Museum

Basanta Raasa Manipuri Dance related to Radha & Krishana by by Panthoibi Jagoi Marup in Auditorium Basanta Raasa Manipuri Dance related to Radha & Krishana by by Panthoibi Jagoi Marup in Auditorium Bamboo Dance of Mizoram in Auditorium Bamboo Dance of Mizoram in Auditorium Nepali Dance of Sikkim by Agragami dance and cine teamin Auditorium Nepali Dance of Sikkim by Agragami dance and cine team in Auditorium Goalparia folk Song by Agragami dance and cine teamin Auditorium Goalparia folk Song by Agragami dance and cine team Goalparia folk Song by Agragami dance and cine team Bamboo Dance of Mizoram in open central Rotunda in open central Rotunda in afternoon session Basanta Raasa Manipuri Dance related to Radha & Krishana by by Panthoibi Jagoi Marup in open central Rotunda in afternoon session Basanta Raasa Manipuri Dance related to Radha & Krishana by by Panthoibi Jagoi Marup in open central Rotunda in afternoon session

