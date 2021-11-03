JSP Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (SET: JP) debuts shares on MAI

JSP Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Thailand) PCL (SET: JP), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of modern and traditional medicines, herbal products and nutritional supplements, is debuting on the MAI today. JSP is ready to pursue growth through developing new products under own brands, aiming for higher profit margins by boosting own brand sales to 50% of total sales of all products, while increasing capacity, improving capital management efficiency, expanding OEM production, and ultimately leading in the R&D, production and distribution of medicines and nutritional supplements.

Dr. Sittichai Daengprasert, Chief Executive Officer of JSP Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (Thailand) PCL, whose shares will begin trading on the SET Market of Alternative Investment (MAI) today in the Consumer Products sector under the symbol JP, says it is a crucial step for the company to pursue sustainable growth in order to become a leader in the R&D, manufacture and distribution of medicinal and nutritional supplement products in Thailand. It plans to drive growth with innovations in the development of modern and traditional medicines, and herbal and nutritional supplement products to satisfy consumers’ demand for high-quality products for health maintenance, protection and treatment. The plan will lend support to Thailand’s effort to become a society of health care in the near future.

Dr. Sittichai says the proceeds from the IPO share sales will go toward the development of new health products under the company’s own brands with a goal to produce 4-5 new products each year. Meanwhile, a multi-channel marketing strategy will be employed for product distribution, encompassing pharmacies, modern trade stores, convenience stores, TV home shopping, and online channels. The aim is to boost sales of own-brand products to 50% of total sales, which will contribute positively to the gross profit in the future.

Plans to improve the efficiency of the Bangkok plant, a hub of modern medicine production, and expand the capacity of the plant in Lamphun, which produces traditional medicines and nutritional supplements, will support the expansion of the OEM customer base in Thailand and in the CLMV countries with a one-stop service. Equipped with a list of more than 2,000 registered medicines, JP is in an advantageous position to meet OEM customers’ demands, Dr. Sittichai says.

He adds that the company has also been cooperating with educational institutes, government agencies and private-sector parties in the development and processing of herbs, such as Wolffia globosa, as a plant-based protein supplement under the ‘Suphap Osot’ brand to add value to agricultural products. In this program, cultivation know-how is transferred to farmers as a way to help them earn increased income. Furthermore, JP is preparing its manufacturing base to produce extracts from cannabis and hemp. These extracts are to be sold as processed products or used as ingredients in health products under the company’s own brands.

Mr. Vorachart Tuaychareon, Managing Director of Finnex Advisory Co., Ltd., a financial advisor, says JP’s potential for growth looks bright amid positive factors resulting from increasing demands for modern and herbal medicines from health-conscious consumers while the government sector encourages people to consume locally-made medicinal products. The company’s extensive experience and expertise in the R&D of diverse medicinal products and its experienced executives’ ceaseless pursuit of business opportunities are sure to improve its competitiveness and growth prospects.

Mr. Chosit Detwanitchayanumut, Managing Director of Siam Alpha Capital Co., Ltd., a joint financial advisor, says JP is determined to strengthen its operations in all respects by highlighting product innovations and investing in marketing campaigns to increase public awareness of its own brands as well as expand its OEM customer base both here and abroad. The company’s strong fundamentals lend firm support for its drive toward a sustainable growth, he adds.

Mr. Chanachai Joonjiraporn, Chief Executive Officer, ASL Securities Co., Ltd., the lead underwriter, says JP’s shares are growth stock because of the strength of its operations. Its commitment to pursue long-term and sustainable growth lays a firm foundation on which its shares are grounded and is the reason that will attract sustained investors’ interest in JP’s shares.

