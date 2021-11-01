New Self-Storage Facility Expansion Completed in Maumee, Ohio

Local self-storage facility, Southside Storage, has completed construction on their facility expansion and invites the community to join them for a Grand Opening celebration. The expansion adds 25,815 square feet of rentable storage space in 311 new units. Southside Storage, at 1340 Conant Street, will provide inside climate-controlled units, boat parking, boxes and moving supplies, and drive-up units to the local community of Maumee, Ohio.

Southside Storage owners, David & Elisabeth Landoll, are partnering with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self-storage management. For details on the property, or information on move-in specials and availability please visit their website at www.selfstoragemaumee.com.

An outdoor Grand Opening celebration will be held 11am-2pm on November 15 including members from the Maumee Chamber of Commerce. Open to the community, the event will include property tours, exclusive discounts, food, gift basket give away, and treats for the kids.

David Landoll notes, “We’re very proud to offer a high-quality storage solution for the people of Maumee and the surrounding area. We look forward to serving you during a move, downsizing, assisting with business supplies storage, opening space for that home office, or whatever your needs may be. We would love to invite you to take a look – please visit us or go to www.selfstoragemaumee.com to learn more.”

David & Elisabeth Landoll have been working in the self-storage industry since 2017. In addition to Southside Storage, they are partners in several self-storage facilities. They have 3 kids and are based in Austin, Texas, but have family roots in the Ohio area going back generations.

Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States and is number nine on Inside Self Storage’s top management companies list for 2021. Founded in 2002, ASM’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.

For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.

Southside Storage

1340 Conant Street, Maumee OH 43537

(419) 794-0115

www.selfstoragemaumee.com