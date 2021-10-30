PM recalls contributions of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on Thevar Jayanthi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has recalled the rich contributions of the illustrious Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on Thevar Jayanthi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On the special occasion of Thevar Jayanthi, I recall the rich contributions of the illustrious Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. Extremely brave and kind hearted, he devoted his life to public welfare and social justice. He made many efforts for the welfare of farmers and workers.”

