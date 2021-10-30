Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “Jimmy Meets… Toby the Frog” by Lindsay Fullarton and Katie Johns

About Jimmy Meets… Toby the Frog:

Jimmy is a very special dog with the most marvellous magical moustache! When his moustache starts twinkling it only means one thing… he’s off on another exciting adventure!

In this story, Jimmy meets cool, funky, fuzzy-haired Toby the Frog, helping him to do some important work around the messy pond.

Jimmy Meets… Toby the Frog is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 26 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800942325

Dimensions: 21.0 x 0.2 x 15.2 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B09HSVNFH5

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/JIMMYFROG

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

Instagram : @jimmybooks2021

Facebook: @JimmyMeetsBook

Twitter: @Jimmy_Meets21

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

