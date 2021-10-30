Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Wong Tai Sin (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Wong Tai Sin (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (October 30) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Wong Tai Sin.

Wong Yuen-wa, aged 31, went missing after he left his residence in Tsz Hong Estate on October 28 morning. His family made a report to Police yesterday (October 29).

He is about 1.7 metres tall, 52 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sport shoes and carrying a grey backpack.



Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0335 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.